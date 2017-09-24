اقتصاد توکنی GXChain (GXC)
اطلاعات GXChain (GXC).
From the developers at Gongxinbao (GXB) comes GXChain, a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, being the first exchange of its kind in the world. The GXS data exchange does not cache personal data, offering its customers privacy. In addition, the exchange protects data copyright, preventing data fraud and counterfeiting and supports bilateral anonymous transactions. The GXS data exchange, which was commercialized on September 24, 2017, can be used for data exchanging in any industry. Currently, the platform offers solutions for enterprises that engage in network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banks.
GXChain is a blockchain that supports the development of a great number of applications. Unlike other public chains, GXChain does not only support smart contract or blockchain as a service (BaaS) but also delivers many exclusive services, such as ID verification, multi-dimensional data, KYC, and swift login. GXChain currently has 100,000 TPS, which can support most business applications, and it also supports issuing new assets. The second application based on GXChain, GXB Decentralized App (Dapp), deals with personal credit management and face to face credit verification. GXChain employs delegate proof of stake (DPoS) for record tracking on the blockchain and proof of credit share (PoCS) for data exchange consensus.
Minqiang Huang is the Founder and CEO, having more than 10 years of experience in data exchange, blockchain, and financial technology. He first became interested in cryptocurrency back in 2012, and since then he started several projects in this market. He was the former CTO at Hakim Unique Internet Co Ltd, and Director of financial services of HAKIM UNIQUE. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Shandong University of Science and Technology, and his master in management at Hong Kong Finance and Economics College. Guojun Tu is the Co-founder and Vice President, and is a serial entrepreneur, having over 21 years of experience in the field of information security, financial transactions, and computer science. Guojun activated as a senior executive at 3 public traded IT company. He received his bachelor degree in computer science at Hunan University.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت GXChain (GXC)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت GXChain (GXC)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس GXChain (GXC): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی GXChain (GXC) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای GXC که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های GXC که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی GXC را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن GXC را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت GXC
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.