اطلاعات FROGO (FROGO).

FROGO is a memecoin inspired by the character “FROGO” from Matt Furie’s upcoming book CORTEX VORTEX. It is a purely speculative ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain with no intrinsic utility or promise of financial return. The project aims to celebrate meme culture, digital art, and community engagement through humor, storytelling, and internet lore, FROGO is the fourth frog from the creator of PEPE

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://frogocoin.vip/ وایت پیپر https://frogocoin.vip/