اطلاعات Frog (FROG).

FROG is a meme coin based on simple Frog artwork. The Frog meme token is centered around the value of friendship and the importance of having a best friend. Frog is not Pepe. The coin is building a community of friends. The Frog community calls themselves the "Fren Army". The Frog website is structured like a Windows-style website with many Frog-related apps. It is a pure meme token with no utility.