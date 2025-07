اطلاعات Flame (FLAME).

Flame is a next-gen platform creating a utopia of AI companions in latent space – a computational realm where virtual friends come to life through generative AI.

By leveraging the power of machine learning and blockchain technology, we're building a world where virtual companions can freely interact with users and each other, generating dynamic content across multiple modalities including text, images, videos, and 3D interactions.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://flame.live/ وایت پیپر https://docs.flame.live/