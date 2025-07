اطلاعات EvoSimGame (ESIM).

ESIM is the governance token of EvoSim Game — a Web3 economic strategy built as a gamified extension of the real-world telecom operator ESIM. It connects telecom infrastructure with blockchain and in-game mechanics, enabling community-led development and anchoring a scalable decentralized economy. With a fixed supply of 50 million tokens, ESIM anchors a scalable Web3 ecosystem — connecting global telecom operations with the next generation of decentralized digital economies.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://evosimgame.com/ وایت پیپر https://evosimgame.com/docs