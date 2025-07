اطلاعات Eafin (EAFIN).

Financial Engineering & Financial Architecture which is based on AI to create new hybrid financial tools and bots to maximize the gain of portfolio. It aims to enpower users with cutting-edge AI driven tools, optimizing the way financial instruments strategies are executed in evolving crypto ecosystem. By integrating AI-powered financial products with a user centric design, the EAFIN ecosystem fosters opportunity across the crypto space.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://eafin.tech/ وایت پیپر https://eafin.tech/litepaper