اطلاعات DexNet (DEXNET).

DexNet is a decentralized peer-to-peer network with its own independent node communication channels. Unlike the classic architecture, DexNet provides access to decentralized services such as the cloud or mobile communications without dedicated servers.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://dexnet.one/ وایت پیپر https://dexnet.one/docs/whitepaper.pdf