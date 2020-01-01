اقتصاد توکنی DEXAI (DEXAI)
اطلاعات DEXAI (DEXAI).
DexAI: DeFAI & Intent-Based AI Agent Integration in Crypto
Introduction The DexAI project represents a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of the Intent sector and Decentralized Finance powered by Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI). By leveraging intent-based solutions, DexAI aims to revolutionize how users interact with financial platforms, automating decision-making and execution through an advanced AI Agent framework. DexAI positions itself as a next-generation innovation, unlocking unprecedented efficiencies and opportunities in the crypto market.
What is the Intent Sector in Crypto? The Intent sector in crypto refers to platforms and technologies that enable users to express their financial intents or goals, which are then executed automatically by intelligent systems. These intents can include trading strategies, portfolio adjustments, or specific transaction goals, all driven by smart contracts and AI algorithms.
Key attributes of the Intent sector include:
Efficiency: Simplifies complex financial tasks by automating execution. Customization: Tailors services based on individual user intents. Security: Ensures transparency and reliability through blockchain-backed operations. What is DexAI? DexAI is a unique integration of the Intent sector with DeFAI principles, built on an AI Agent foundation. This intelligent agent is designed to understand user intents, process real-time data, and execute actions autonomously across diverse DeFi platforms. DexAI not only simplifies access to financial tools but also optimizes performance for both novice and professional users.
Core Features of DexAI
- Intent Recognition and Automation DexAI’s AI Agent identifies and processes user intents, transforming them into executable actions.
Supports intents such as arbitrage, liquidity provision, staking, or trading. Offers a seamless, intuitive interface to express financial goals. 2. Pair-Specific Indicator Development DexAI dynamically generates indicators tailored to specific trading pairs in seconds, providing users with actionable insights.
AI-driven analytics adapt to market conditions. Maximizes accuracy and relevance for traders. 3. Real-Time Decision-Making The AI Agent evaluates live market data, optimizing decisions based on pre-set intents and conditions.
Executes trades, adjusts portfolios, or recommends strategies in real-time. Minimizes risks through predictive modeling and anomaly detection. 4. Cross-Platform Compatibility DexAI integrates seamlessly with multiple DeFi platforms, ensuring a holistic experience.
Enables intent execution across decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and staking platforms. Ensures interoperability with major blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain. 5. Enhanced Security and Transparency DexAI employs blockchain technology to secure user data and ensure accountability.
Transactions and executions are recorded immutably. Users retain full control over their assets and intents. The Potential of DexAI DexAI is not just a tool but a transformative force in the crypto space. By merging the Intent sector with DeFAI, it creates a synergistic environment for innovation and growth:
Democratizing Finance: Makes sophisticated tools accessible to all users, regardless of expertise. Increasing Efficiency: Automates repetitive tasks and optimizes outcomes. Fostering Innovation: Encourages the development of custom strategies and solutions. Conclusion DexAI marks the next evolutionary step in crypto, blending the power of AI-driven agents with the flexibility and innovation of the Intent sector and DeFAI. This integration promises to redefine how users interact with financial ecosystems, offering unmatched efficiency, customization, and security.
As DexAI pioneers this revolutionary approach, it sets a new benchmark for intelligent automation in decentralized finance, empowering users to achieve their financial goals seamlessly and effectively.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت DEXAI (DEXAI)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت DEXAI (DEXAI)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس DEXAI (DEXAI): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی DEXAI (DEXAI) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای DEXAI که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های DEXAI که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی DEXAI را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن DEXAI را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت DEXAI
میخواهید بدانید که DEXAI به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت DEXAI ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
