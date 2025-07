اطلاعات DEC Token (DECT).

DEC Token (DECT) is the official cryptocurrency of the Decentralized Ecosystem Community (DEC) built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its purpose is to power a fully decentralized, community-driven ecosystem by enabling fair participation, governance, and value creation. DECT supports transparent decision-making, sustainable dApp development, and real utility through platforms like the DECPortal. The project emphasizes decentralization, inclusivity, and long-term growth, aiming to transition governance to the community over time.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://dectoken.com/ وایت پیپر https://dectoken.com/whitepaper.pdf