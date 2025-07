اطلاعات CRONUS (CRONUS).

Cronus Agent is a user-friendly Telegram bot for trading tokens on the Cronos blockchain. It enables users to perform various trades, such as instant buys, sells, limit orders, and automated dollar-cost averaging, primarily through the VVS Finance platform. The project prioritizes secure wallet management and offers a unique benefit where fees generated from bot usage are distributed to $CRONUS token holders, aiming to provide a comprehensive and rewarding trading experience directly within Telegram.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://cronusomnis.ai وایت پیپر https://cronusomnis.ai/docs