اطلاعات Chi Protocol (CHI).

Chi is the world's first scalable stablecoin protocol backed by LSTs, and powered by two tokens: CHI and USC. USC, a stablecoin, designed for scalability, censorship resistance, and embedded yield. CHI, the governance token, earns real LST yield, undergoes token burns in specific conditions, and contributes to decentralized governance through locking mechanisms, providing boosted LST rewards.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://chiprotocol.io/ وایت پیپر https://docsend.com/view/3vz6us5vca98kmvs