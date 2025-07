اطلاعات CHEXBACCA (CHEXBACCA).

THE $CHEX HOLDERS MEMECOIN! 🏝️😎 Welcome to the ultimate destination for the $CHEX holders! We've got you covered with the latest memes and everything social media has to offer! Say hello to the ultimate memecoin experience while enjoying your $CHEX bag on our private island! 🍹

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://chexbacca.com/ وایت پیپر https://chexbacca.com/#about