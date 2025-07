اطلاعات BounceBit USD (BBUSD).

BBUSD is a stablecoin on the BounceBit platform. It is a Liquid Custody Token (LCT) backed 1:1 by assets in centralized custody. BBUSD acts as an additional ecosystem token to BounceBit. It serves as liquid and versatile currency on the BounceBit platform. It can be used in various applications and infrastructure, as medium of exchange or store of value.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://bouncebit.io وایت پیپر https://docs.bouncebit.io