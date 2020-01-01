اقتصاد توکنی Blockchain Capital (BCAP)
اطلاعات Blockchain Capital (BCAP).
As a sector-specific and stage-agnostic fund managed by BC Manager, BC III DLVF will be a leading investor in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industry. BC III DLVF’s core business strategy is to leverage the proprietary resources and experience of BC Manager with the objective of generating growth and income from its investments. BC III DLVF holdings will primarily consist of new and growing blockchain technology and cryptocurrency businesses and ICOs.
Blockchain Capital continues to be focused on the nexus of the industry where blockchain-based innovations are augmenting and replacing legacy systems and infrastructure. As one of the earliest and most active investors in the blockchain industry, Blockchain Capital has valuable access to information, robust access to proprietary dealflow, and an extensive network that helps guide strategic investment opportunities.
In three broad categories, Blockchain Capital’s portfolios include companies that are facilitating the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem, companies that are providing blockchain-based technology solutions to financial institutions and companies that are enabling non-financial institutions to leverage blockchain technology. The firm sees opportunity to add efficiency and enable new opportunities across each of these major categories.
As with any nascent technology, it remains to be seen exactly where blockchain technology will have its biggest impact. As such, Blockchain Capital takes a diversified approach to its portfolio by investing in a wide-range of use cases and applications—often beginning at the seed level. This diversified, early-stage strategy allows the firm to continue investing into successful portfolio companies in subsequent investment rounds while reducing portfolio exposure to less-successful companies and helping them find strategic alternatives.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Blockchain Capital (BCAP)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Blockchain Capital (BCAP)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس Blockchain Capital (BCAP): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Blockchain Capital (BCAP) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای BCAP که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های BCAP که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی BCAP را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن BCAP را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت BCAP
میخواهید بدانید که BCAP به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت BCAP ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
