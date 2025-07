اطلاعات Arbius (AIUS).

Arbius is a decentralized network for machine learning and a token with a fixed supply like Bitcoin. New coins are generated with GPU power by participating in the network. There is no central authority to create new coins. Arbius is fully open-source. Holders vote on-chain for protocol upgrades. Models operate as DAOS with custom rules for distribution and rewards, providing a way for model creators to earn income.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://arbius.ai وایت پیپر https://arbius.ai/paper.pdf