اطلاعات Adillo (ADILLO).

Armadillo, nicknamed $ADILLO, comes from the same zoo as Moodeng. Being an endangered species, $ADILLO has captured the hearts of countless visitors. There have been many adoption requests from people all over the world, but the most surprising offer came from a laid-back individual who offered millions just to take a photo with him. While others offered smaller amounts to adopt $ADILLO, this man was determined to spend a fortune for a single picture.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://adillo.world/ وایت پیپر https://support@adillo.world