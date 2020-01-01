اقتصاد توکنی XDC Network (XDC)

اقتصاد توکنی XDC Network (XDC)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد XDC Network (XDC)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
اطلاعات XDC Network (XDC).

XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت XDC Network (XDC)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت XDC Network (XDC)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 1.41B
کل عرضه:
--
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 16.22B
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
--
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.15599
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.000157131627911
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0.0871
ساختار توکن عمیق XDC Network (XDC)

عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های XDC بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

Overview

XDC Network is a hybrid blockchain platform designed for enterprise use, with its native token XDC serving as the backbone for network operations, validator incentives, and ecosystem utility. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, focusing on the issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentives, as well as locking and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: The XDC token is pre-mined, meaning the total supply was created at genesis and is not subject to ongoing mining or inflationary issuance.
  • Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of ecosystem development, validator rewards, and strategic partnerships.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDescription/RoleUnlock/Vesting Details
Ecosystem ReserveSupports ecosystem growth, grants, and partnershipsGradual, long-term unlocking
Private Sale InvestorsEarly backers and strategic investorsSubject to vesting schedules
TeamCore contributors and developersLong-term vesting, lockups
FoundationNetwork sustainability and governanceVesting, periodic unlocks
Binance LaunchpoolCommunity and liquidity incentivesShort-term, event-based
  • Key Insight: The largest allocation is typically reserved for the Ecosystem Reserve, with smaller, scheduled releases to other categories to ensure long-term alignment and minimize market shocks.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Network Utility: XDC is used for transaction fees, smart contract execution, and as collateral within dApps.
  • Validator Incentives: Validators are rewarded in XDC for securing the network and processing transactions.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Grants and rewards are distributed to developers, projects, and community members contributing to the network.
  • Cross-Border Payments: XDC is used as a settlement asset for enterprise and financial applications.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Allocations to team, investors, and foundation are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, often with initial lockup periods followed by gradual, linear unlocks.
  • Staking: Validators and delegators may lock XDC tokens to participate in consensus and earn rewards, aligning incentives for network security.

Unlocking Time

CategoryUnlock PatternExample Schedule (Illustrative)
Team & InvestorsLinear vesting12-48 months, with periodic unlocks
Ecosystem ReserveGradual, event-drivenOngoing, based on ecosystem needs
FoundationPeriodic, scheduledAnnual or quarterly unlocks
Community IncentivesEvent-basedLinked to campaigns or partnerships
  • General Pattern: Unlocks are designed to be predictable and transparent, with the majority of allocations released over several years to support sustainable growth and reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks.

Additional Notes

  • No Continuous Mining: As a pre-mined token, XDC does not have ongoing issuance, which helps maintain a stable supply.
  • Transparency: The network emphasizes clear communication of unlock schedules and allocation changes to foster trust among stakeholders.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuancePre-mined, fixed supply
AllocationEcosystem, team, investors, foundation, community
Usage/IncentivesTransaction fees, validator rewards, grants, cross-border payments
LockingMulti-year vesting, staking for consensus
UnlockingLinear and event-driven, spanning 1-4+ years depending on allocation

Implications and Best Practices

  • Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and unlock schedules are structured to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community, supporting network stability.
  • Ecosystem Focus: Significant allocations to the ecosystem reserve indicate a priority on growth, innovation, and adoption.
  • Risk Mitigation: Gradual unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate risks of large-scale token dumps and market volatility.

Note: The above synthesis is based on available qualitative and structural data. For the most current and granular unlock schedules, refer to official XDC Network documentation and periodic transparency reports.

توکنومیکس XDC Network (XDC): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی XDC Network (XDC) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های XDC که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های XDC که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی XDC را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن XDC را بررسی کنید!

سلب مسئولیت

داده‌های توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی‌ کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه‌ گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.