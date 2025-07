اطلاعات Vtrading (VTRADING).

The Vtrading ecosystem is a comprehensive quantitative trading platform designed to meet the diverse needs of numerous traders. Based on a deep understanding and thorough analysis of the quantitative trading market, Vtrading realized that building a multi-functional trading platform was necessary. Consequently, the ecosystem encompasses a strategy marketplace, automated trading capabilities, embedded systems, private custom deployments, and other features. These comprehensive offerings align with Vtrading's original intent to provide an all-encompassing solution that addresses the varied trading requirements of a large trader base. By integrating multiple parties and functionalities into one platform layer, Vtrading aims to streamline and enhance the overall quantitative trading experience.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.vtrading.com/#/ وایت پیپر https://vtrading.gitbook.io/vtrading-docs کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0x69cade383df52ec02562869da8aa146be08c5c3c