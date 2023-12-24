اقتصاد توکنی Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
اطلاعات Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL).
Virtuals Protocol is dedicated to powering games with democratic AI. Think of Virtual as a library of Gaming AIs and a marketplace that connects AI contributors (the supply side) with game developers (the demand side).
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های VIRTUAL بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Overview
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is a decentralized platform on Base and Ethereum, enabling users to create, deploy, and monetize AI agents. The VIRTUAL token is central to the protocol’s operations, serving as the primary medium for payments, governance, and agent creation.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply:
VIRTUAL is an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens.
- Initial Distribution:
- 60% (600,000,000) distributed at Token Generation Event (TGE) via public distribution.
- 5% (50,000,000) allocated for exchange liquidity, released at TGE.
- 35% (350,000,000) dedicated to the Ecosystem Treasury for community incentives and initiatives, controlled by the DAO.
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Amount
|Unlock Date
|Unlock Type
|Public Distribution
|60% distributed at TGE
|600,000,000
|2023-12-24
|Instant
|Liquidity
|5% for exchange liquidity released at TGE
|50,000,000
|2023-12-24
|Instant
|Ecosystem Treasury
|35% for community incentives, DAO-controlled
|350,000,000
|2033-12-24
|Instant
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Public Distribution:
60% of the supply was made available to the public at launch, including an airdrop to PATH token holders at a 1:1 ratio during the migration from PathDAO to Virtuals Protocol.
- Liquidity:
5% was allocated to provide liquidity on exchanges at launch.
- Ecosystem Treasury:
35% is reserved for community incentives, with a stated emission cap of 10% per year for the next three years. The DAO controls the distribution, but specific future methods for distribution are not fully disclosed.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Payments:
VIRTUAL is used as the routing currency for all transactions on the Virtuals Protocol platform, including purchasing and launching AI agents.
- Agent Creation:
Users must pay a fee in VIRTUAL to create new AI agents. Upon creation, a bonding curve is established, and a liquidity pool is formed with the agent’s token and VIRTUAL.
- Governance:
All VIRTUAL holders can participate in protocol governance. Voting power is delegated via veVIRTUAL (a non-tradable, credit-based feature at a 1:1 ratio to VIRTUAL held). No locking or escrow is required for governance participation.
- Future Incentives:
- Planned validator and staking mechanisms: Tokenholders will be able to delegate VIRTUAL-paired LP tokens to validators, earning rewards from the subDAO treasury (funded by protocol emissions, trading fees, and agent interactions).
- Revenue sharing: Payments for services (e.g., AI agent interactions, events) may be split between covering AI costs and treasury buybacks/burns of agent tokens.
- No current direct rewards, dividends, or profit-sharing for VIRTUAL holders.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Agent Liquidity Pools:
When a new agent is launched, the creator locks a specified amount of VIRTUAL to establish a liquidity pool. This pool is locked for ten years, ensuring long-term commitment and stability.
- Governance (veVIRTUAL):
No token locking is required to receive veVIRTUAL for governance; delegation is required to participate in voting.
5. Unlocking Time
- Public Distribution & Liquidity:
Both were unlocked instantly at TGE (2023-12-24).
- Ecosystem Treasury:
The 35% allocated for community incentives is scheduled for unlocking on 2033-12-24, with emissions capped at 10% per year for the first three years post-launch.
6. Additional Notes
- Burning/Buyback:
There is no confirmed live token burning or buyback mechanism for VIRTUAL as of December 2024. However, the protocol envisions future buybacks and burns of agent tokens funded by platform revenue.
- Network Security:
VIRTUAL exists as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and as an ERC-20 equivalent on Base, inheriting the security guarantees of these networks.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1B max supply; 60% public, 5% liquidity, 35% ecosystem/DAO
|Allocation
|Public, liquidity, and DAO-controlled community incentives
|Usage
|Payments, agent creation, governance, future staking/validator rewards
|Incentives
|No current direct rewards; future validator/staking and buyback/burn mechanisms planned
|Locking
|Agent liquidity pools locked for 10 years; no lock for governance participation
|Unlocking
|Public/liquidity: instant (2023-12-24); Ecosystem: 2033-12-24, 10%/yr emission cap
8. References
- Virtuals Protocol Whitepaper: Initial Agent Offering Mechanism
- Virtuals Protocol Tokenomics
- Virtuals Protocol Governance
In summary:
Virtuals Protocol’s token economics are designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, ensure long-term liquidity, and enable decentralized governance, with a clear structure for issuance, allocation, and future incentive mechanisms. The protocol is still evolving, with additional staking and validator rewards planned for the future.
توکنومیکس Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای VIRTUAL که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های VIRTUAL که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی VIRTUAL را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن VIRTUAL را بررسی کنید!
