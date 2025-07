اطلاعات TLC (TLC).

The Trillioner crypto project aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world by offering financial services for both crypto projects and private users. This will include access to investment products as well as traditional fiat banking and financial services for blockchain businesses and individuals.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://legacyx.live/ وایت پیپر https://legacyx.live/