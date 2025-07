اطلاعات TARS Protocol (TAI).

TARS Protocol is an AI-driven, scalable Web3 modular infrastructure platform designed to empower projects with cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions and one-stop BaaS (Blockchain-as-a-Service). TARS aims to bridge the gap between AI and Web3 worlds by providing a unified platform for AI-powered tools and services, enabling organizations and individuals to effortlessly transition from Web2 to Web3.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://tars.pro/ وایت پیپر https://docs.tars.pro/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://solscan.io/token/Hax9LTgsQkze1YFychnBLtFH8gYbQKtKfWKKg2SP6gdD