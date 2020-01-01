اقتصاد توکنی SUI (SUI)
اطلاعات SUI (SUI).
Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت SUI (SUI)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت SUI (SUI)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق SUI (SUI)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های SUI بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Overview
Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a native token, SUI, designed for network security, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. The total maximum supply is 10 billion SUI.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis.
- Unlocking: Tokens are subject to various vesting and unlocking schedules depending on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation; all supply is distributed via unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Max Supply
|Unlocking Details
|Community Reserve
|50%
|~29.6% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
|Early Contributors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 17.8% unlock, followed by monthly unlocks for 6 years
|Investors (Series A & B)
|14%
|Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly vesting
Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly vesting
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
|Community Access Program & Testers
|6%
|~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.5%
|~3.51% unlocked at TGE, rest unlocks monthly for 7 years
|Undisclosed Recipient
|~52.2%
|5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock after 2030 (details undisclosed)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards).
- Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs.
- Liquidity Provision: SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI.
- Governance: While not yet active, SUI is intended for future governance participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks.
- Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
- Withdrawal Penalties: Early withdrawal from staking may incur penalties, redistributed to other stakers.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlocks: At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly.
- Cliffs: Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors).
- Linear/Monthly Unlocks: After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies).
- Long-Term Vesting: Some allocations (notably the undisclosed recipient) are locked until after 2030.
Example Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Cliff Period
|Initial Unlock
|Monthly Unlock Duration
|Notable Details
|Community Reserve
|1 month
|~29.6%
|6.9 years
|Managed by Sui Foundation
|Early Contributors
|1 year
|17.8%
|6 years
|Series A Investors
|1 year
|69.4%
|1 year
|Series B Investors
|1 year
|33.3%
|2 years
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|6 months
|0%
|6.5 years
|Community Access
|None
|~28.6%
|13 months
|Stake Subsidies
|None
|~3.51%
|7 years
|Undisclosed Recipient
|>7 years
|0%
|After 2030
|5.22B SUI, details undisclosed
Historical and Future Unlocks
- 2024: Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation.
- 2025: Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories.
- 2030+: Some allocations remain locked until after 2030, ensuring a long-term, gradual increase in circulating supply.
Implications and Analysis
- Gradual Unlocks: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth.
- Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives.
- Staking and Security: Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security.
- Transparency: While most allocations and schedules are public, a significant portion (undisclosed recipient) remains opaque, which may warrant further scrutiny.
Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Unlocking
|Category
|% of Supply
|Cliff
|Initial Unlock
|Unlock Period
|Notes
|Community Reserve
|50%
|1 month
|~29.6%
|6.9 years (monthly)
|Sui Foundation managed
|Early Contributors
|20%
|1 year
|17.8%
|6 years (monthly)
|Investors (A & B)
|14%
|1 year
|69.4%/33.3%
|1-2 years (monthly)
|Series A/B different schedules
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|6 months
|0%
|6.5 years (monthly)
|Community Access/Testers
|6%
|None
|~28.6%
|13 months (monthly)
|Stake Subsidies
|~3.5%
|None
|~3.51%
|7 years (monthly)
|Undisclosed Recipient
|~52.2%
|>7 years
|0%
|After 2030
|Details undisclosed
Key Takeaways
- Sui’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, ecosystem growth, and network security.
- Unlocking is phased and diversified across stakeholders, with the largest allocations supporting the community and ecosystem.
- The presence of a large, undisclosed allocation post-2030 is a notable caveat for transparency.
All data current as of July 2025. For the most up-to-date details, refer to official Sui Foundation releases and Messari research.
توکنومیکس SUI (SUI): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی SUI (SUI) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای SUI که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های SUI که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی SUI را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن SUI را بررسی کنید!
نحوه خرید SUI
آیا علاقه مند به اضافه کردن SUI (SUI) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش های مختلفی برای خرید SUI، از جمله کارت های اعتباری، حواله های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می کند.
تاریخچه قیمت SUI (SUI)
تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت SUI به کاربران کمک می کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.
پیش بینی قیمت SUI
میخواهید بدانید که SUI به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت SUI ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟
پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC ساده ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.