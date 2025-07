اطلاعات SAITAMA (SAITAMA).

Saitama is a community-driven token / platform that wants to develop solutions to educate the next generation of investors and make crypto simple and safe for everyone. According to its whitepaper, it focuses on Gen Z investors, 93% of whom feel confused or frustrated when it comes to finance. Saitama’s vision is to provide them with content that teaches how money works while they invest, thereby opening opportunities for wealth creation. To achieve that, Saitama plans to develop its own ecosystem, including a marketplace, a smart wallet, an NFT-based launchpad platform, and a multi-channel content platform.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://saitamatoken.com وایت پیپر https://www.saitamatoken.com/pdf/saitama_whitepaper.pdf