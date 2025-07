اطلاعات Radiant (RDNT).

Radiant is building the first omnichain money market atop LayerZero. Deposit & borrow across multiple chains, seamlessly. Lenders who provide liquidity to Radiant will earn a passive income on the assets they deposit. Borrowers are able to withdraw against collateralized funds in order to obtain liquidity (working capital) without selling their assets and closing their positions.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://radiant.capital/ وایت پیپر https://docs.radiant.capital/radiant/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x3082cc23568ea640225c2467653db90e9250aaa0