اطلاعات RACY (RACY).

RACY PLATFORM is a platform specializing in social media content based on the fandom of creators. RACY tokens are used for content subscription and sales, purchases in the influencer market, etc., and can support creators through staking and liquidity mining.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://racy.world/ وایت پیپر https://racy.world/RACY_Platform_White_Paper_ver_eng.pdf