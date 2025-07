اطلاعات Rabi (RABI).

The Rabi Protocol is a decentralized finance ecosystem that relies on external actors to maintain its operation. Keepers provide real-time market price information, Global Settlers act as a last line of defense against attacks, and Rabi community members provide various services.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://rabi.foundation/ وایت پیپر https://rabi.foundation/download/rabifoundation_whitepaper.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://bscscan.com/token/0x3d90db6cc52e95679fb431e88b1830ba18e41889