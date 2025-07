اطلاعات PIVX (PIVX).

PIVX is a community driven DAO, with a focus on optional privacy with the first ever implementation of zk-SNARKS into a Proof of Stake blockchain. PIVX works with a mindset for regulatory compliance, and to scale and maintain efficient transaction speeds, which makes PIVX an ideal choice for traditional payments.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://pivx.org وایت پیپر https://pivx.org/whitepaper کاوشگر بلوک: https://chainz.cryptoid.info/pivx/