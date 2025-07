اطلاعات Ozone Chain (OZO).

Ozone Chain is the World’s first and only Quantum Resistant Layer-1 Blockchain that has integrated bleeding edge Quantum security technologies in its design.Ozone chain incorporates cutting-edge advances in post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum random number generation (QRNG) and to provide a unique solution in the blockchain space to deliver the highest level of security to the digital assets residing therein.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://ozonechain.io/ وایت پیپر https://whitepaper.ozonechain.io/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://ozonescan.io/