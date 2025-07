اطلاعات ORN (ORN).

Built on the most advanced liquidity aggregator ever developed, Orion Protocol solves some of the largest issues in DeFi by aggregating the liquidity of the entire crypto market (CEXs, DEXs, swapping pools) into one decentralized platform

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://orion.xyz/ وایت پیپر https://docs.orion.xyz/