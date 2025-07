اطلاعات NEXT (NEXT).

Connext is a modular protocol for securely passing funds and data between chains. Developers can use Connext to build crosschain apps (xApps) - applications that interact with multiple domains (blockchains and/or rollups) simultaneously.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.everclear.org وایت پیپر https://docs.everclear.org