اطلاعات NeurochainAI (NCN).

NeurochainAI is revolutionizing the AI compute market with a consumer-grade hardware DePIN and innovation in AI model optimization to enable the AI-driven digital world. It is tapping into a $1.8T AI market by providing developers and SMBs with all the tools required to efficiently build, deploy, and run AI dApps under one platform: DePIN, Community-powered data collection & validation, Marketplace of quantized AI models, Interoperability tools, dApp Store.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://neurochain.ai وایت پیپر https://docs.neurochain.ai کاوشگر بلوک: https://ncnscan.com