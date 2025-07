اطلاعات Melon (MLN).

Enzyme, formerly known as Melon Protocol, is an on-chain asset manager which allows users to deploy crypto-trading strategies via vaults. MLN is the native token of the platform and is indirectly paid as gas fees by Enzyme users in a buyback-and-burn token model.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://enzyme.finance/ وایت پیپر https://docs.enzyme.finance/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0xec67005c4e498ec7f55e092bd1d35cbc47c91892