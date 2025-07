اطلاعات LSD (LSD).

Liquidswap, the #1 AMM on Move powered by Pontem Network, dominates Aptos with the highest market share in trading volume and users. Developed by Pontem and backed by top-tier VCs including Lightspeed, Faction, and Pantera, Liquidswap leverages the unique Move language to provide best-in-class performance and speed for peer-to-peer digital asset trading.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://liquidswap.com وایت پیپر https://docs.liquidswap.com/protocol-overview کاوشگر بلوک: https://explorer.aptoslabs.com/account/0x53a30a6e5936c0a4c5140daed34de39d17ca7fcae08f947c02e979cef98a3719?network=mainnet