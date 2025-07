اطلاعات HIRO (HRT).

HIRO is a game services enable players to generate revenue through blockchain technology. HIRO will effectively realize the entire process of NFT business from value assessment and registration to settlements, quickly and transparently based on blockchain technology.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://hiro-token.com/ وایت پیپر https://hiros-organization-1.gitbook.io/hiro-whitepaper کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0x40787b15b30835c8da910b3da62c7d5691cc5c65