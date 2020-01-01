اقتصاد توکنی Sudeng (HIPPO)

اقتصاد توکنی Sudeng (HIPPO)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد Sudeng (HIPPO)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
USD

اطلاعات Sudeng (HIPPO).

هیچ گربه‌ای، هیچ سگی. فقط $HIPPO، که توسط مردم به حرکت درآمده است.

وب‌ سایت رسمی:
https://www.hippocto.meme/
کاوشگر بلوک:
https://suiscan.xyz/coin/0x8993129d72e733985f7f1a00396cbd055bad6f817fee36576ce483c8bbb8b87b::sudeng::SUDENG

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Sudeng (HIPPO)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Sudeng (HIPPO)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 21.22M
$ 21.22M$ 21.22M
کل عرضه:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
$ 21.22M
$ 21.22M$ 21.22M
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.029999
$ 0.029999$ 0.029999
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.001332187725563984
$ 0.001332187725563984$ 0.001332187725563984
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0.002122
$ 0.002122$ 0.002122

ساختار توکن عمیق Sudeng (HIPPO)

عمیق‌ تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن‌ های HIPPO بپردازید. این بخش جنبه‌ های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می‌ کند: کاربرد، مشوق‌ ها و واگذاری.

As of the latest available data, there is no direct or definitive information on a token named "sudeng." No verified sources, token unlock schedules, or allocation breakdowns were found for an asset by this name, according to Messari's structured asset and unlocking datasets.

Below, I provide a framework for evaluating tokenomics, explain how such mechanisms typically work, and outline the key areas that should be analyzed for any token (using comparable examples from well-established projects). This approach will be useful for your research and due diligence if/when official documentation on sudeng becomes available.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Definition: The issuance mechanism governs how tokens are created and how the total supply evolves over time (e.g., through initial minting, mining, staking rewards, inflationary models, or a capped fixed supply).

What to Look For:

  • Is there a fixed total supply (hard cap)?
  • Are new tokens issued block-by-block, epoch-by-epoch, or upfront?
  • What powers the issuance—mining, staking, or scheduled vesting?

Example:
Helium's HNT token follows a capped issuance curve, reducing over decades; Ethereum moved from proof-of-work mining to proof-of-stake issuance.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Definition:
The allocation mechanism details how the total supply is distributed among stakeholders (e.g., team, investors, advisors, foundation, ecosystem, rewards, community).

What to Look For:

  • Percentage or token amounts allocated to each group
  • Justification for each allocation slice
  • Transparency in allocation (charts, pie graphs)

Example:
A project might allocate 20% to the core team (with vesting), 25% to investors, 10% to liquidity/rewards, and the remainder to community and ecosystem growth.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Definition:
How the token is intended to be used (utility), and what incentives are in place to encourage holding and participating (e.g., staking, governance votes, fee reduction, rewards).

What to Look For:

  • Utility: Is the token required for transaction fees, governance, collateral, or specific platform features?
  • Incentives: Are there staking rewards, yield mechanisms, or loyalty programs?
  • Disincentives: Is there slashing or burning (token reductions for malicious activity)?

Example:
In DeFi platforms, tokens like UNI or AAVE provide governance access and rewards for liquidity providers.

4. Lock-Up Mechanism

Definition:
Lock-up refers to constraints that restrict token transfers for a defined period (to prevent dumping, align incentives).

What to Look For:

  • Vesting schedules for team/advisors/investors
  • Cliff periods (no unlocks before an initial date)
  • Distribution frequency (linear, monthly, milestone-based)

Example:
Many projects have 12–48 month vesting schedules, with cliffs of 6–12 months for early stakeholders.

5. Unlocking Time and Schedule

Definition:
The concrete timetable according to which tokens become transferable (enter circulating supply).

What to Look For:

  • Specific dates/periods and quantities unlocked
  • Whether the schedule is front-loaded or back-loaded
  • Cumulative unlocked supply vs. total over time

Example:
It is typical for public investor tokens to vest immediately or within a short period, while team tokens unlock more slowly over several years (see comparative charts in projects like NEAR, SynFutures, or Ronin).

6. Current Data for sudeng

  • Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 (as returned from the structured asset query)
  • Unlock Schedule, Allocation Breakdown, and Supply: No further breakdown found in trusted datasets.
  • No issuer, team, investor or reward unlock information found
  • No public documentation or verified secondary reporting on the asset’s tokenomics (issuance, allocation, lockup, usage).

7. Best Practices in Tokenomics Disclosure

If you represent the sudeng team or are seeking high-quality information, look for or request the following:

  • Whitepaper/official docs clearly outlining all the above mechanisms
  • A public vesting/unlocking dashboard (many leading projects provide one)
  • Regular third-party analysis (e.g., from Messari, TokenUnlocks, or Nansen)
  • Governance transparency and rationale for all tokenomics decisions

Conclusion and Recommendations

As of now, there is no primary or third-party sourced breakdown for the sudeng token’s issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, lockup, or unlocking schedule.

  • If you seek due diligence, request explicit on-chain or official documentation from the team.
  • Watch for future analytical coverage by major crypto research organizations.
  • Apply this tokenomics framework to evaluate any potential information when it becomes available to ensure the project is structured for durability, fair incentives, and transparency.

If you acquire new details or official documentation, I recommend re-running this query with the relevant source materials for a thorough, evidence-backed breakdown.

توکنومیکس Sudeng (HIPPO): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی Sudeng (HIPPO) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های HIPPO که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های HIPPO که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی HIPPO را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن HIPPO را بررسی کنید!

نحوه خرید HIPPO

آیا علاقه‌ مند به اضافه کردن Sudeng (HIPPO) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش‌ های مختلفی برای خرید HIPPO، از جمله کارت‌ های اعتباری، حواله‌ های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می‌ کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می‌ کند.

تاریخچه قیمت Sudeng (HIPPO)

تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت HIPPO به کاربران کمک می‌ کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت‌ های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده‌ های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش‌ بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.

پیش‌ بینی قیمت HIPPO

می‌خواهید بدانید که HIPPO به کجا می‌ رود؟ صفحه پیش‌ بینی قیمت HIPPO ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص‌ های فنی را ترکیب می‌ کند تا یک چشم‌ انداز آینده‌ نگر ارائه دهد.

چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟

پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی‌ های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون‌ ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC ساده‌ ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.

بیش از 4,000 جفت معاملاتی در بازارهای اسپات و فیوچرز
سریع‌ ترین لیست شدن توکن در بین صرافی‌ های متمرکز (CEX)
رتبه اول لیکوئیدیتی در سراسر بازار
کمترین هزینه، پشتیبانی 24 ساعته در هفت روز از هفته از مشتریان
شفافیت بیش از 100% در ذخیره توکن برای وجوه کاربران
آستانه بسیار پایین: خرید ارز دیجیتال فقط با 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
خرید کریپتو فقط با 1 USDT: ساده ترین راه شما به دنیای ارز های دیجیتال!

سلب مسئولیت

داده‌های توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی‌ کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه‌ گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.