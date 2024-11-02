اقتصاد توکنی Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
اطلاعات Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN).
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های GRIFFAIN بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Overview
GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based memecoin and utility token at the core of the Griffain decentralized platform, which coordinates a network of AI agents to facilitate on-chain actions. The token is used to create and manage AI agents for tasks such as token trading, creation, tweet publishing, and on-chain information retrieval.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch: GRIFFAIN was launched as the first memecoin created by Griffain's network of agents on November 2, 2024.
- Blockchain: It is a Solana-based token.
- Exchange Listings: GRIFFAIN is listed on major exchanges such as Bitget (December 2024) and Kraken (January 2025), indicating broad accessibility and liquidity.
- Initial Distribution: There is no detailed public data available on the initial issuance mechanism (e.g., fair launch, presale, or airdrop), nor on the total supply or emission schedule from the available sources.
Allocation Mechanism
- Allocation Details: There is no explicit breakdown of token allocation (e.g., team, community, investors, ecosystem) in the available data. No allocation table or pie chart has been published in the accessible documentation or exchange listings.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: GRIFFAIN is used to:
- Create and manage AI agents (Personal and Special Agents).
- Enable agents to execute on-chain transactions, retrieve information, and perform specialized tasks.
- Purchase access passes for the Griffain platform, which are required to use the network and its agents.
- Facilitate agent-driven commerce, such as buying NFTs or other digital assets via agent wallets.
- Ecosystem Integration: The token is central to the Griffain ecosystem, powering agent actions and potentially serving as a medium of exchange for agent-driven services.
- Incentives: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or direct token-holder rewards (such as dividends or liquidity incentives) in the current documentation.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Locking/Unlocking: There is no available data on any token locking mechanisms, vesting schedules, or unlock events for GRIFFAIN. The absence of such information suggests either a fair launch or that these details have not been publicly disclosed.
- Access Passes: While not a token lock, access to the Griffain platform is gated by the purchase of an access pass, which may be paid for using GRIFFAIN.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched Nov 2, 2024; Solana-based; no detailed emission data available
|Allocation Mechanism
|No public breakdown of allocations (team, community, investors, etc.)
|Usage/Utility
|Powering AI agents, platform access, agent-driven transactions, and commerce
|Incentive Mechanism
|No staking, yield, or direct holder rewards disclosed
|Locking Mechanism
|No vesting, lockup, or unlock schedule information available
|Unlocking Time
|Not disclosed
Additional Context and Limitations
- Transparency: The lack of detailed tokenomics (allocation, vesting, and unlock schedules) is a limitation for investors seeking full transparency.
- Ecosystem Role: GRIFFAIN’s primary value is as a utility token within the Griffain AI agent ecosystem, rather than as a yield-generating or governance asset.
- Future Updates: As the project matures, more detailed tokenomics may be published, especially if the platform expands or undergoes further exchange listings.
Actionable Insight:
If you are considering participating in the GRIFFAIN ecosystem, focus on its utility for agent-driven automation and platform access. For investment purposes, be aware of the current lack of detailed public information on token allocation and unlock schedules, which may affect long-term supply dynamics and price behavior.
توکنومیکس Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای GRIFFAIN که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های GRIFFAIN که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی GRIFFAIN را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن GRIFFAIN را بررسی کنید!
نحوه خرید GRIFFAIN
آیا علاقه مند به اضافه کردن Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش های مختلفی برای خرید GRIFFAIN، از جمله کارت های اعتباری، حواله های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می کند.
تاریخچه قیمت Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت GRIFFAIN به کاربران کمک می کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.
پیش بینی قیمت GRIFFAIN
میخواهید بدانید که GRIFFAIN به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت GRIFFAIN ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟
پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC ساده ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.
خرید Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
مقدار
1 GRIFFAIN = 0.04488 USD