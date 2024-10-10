اقتصاد توکنی Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
اطلاعات Goatseus Maximus (GOAT).
هي عملة meme على سلسلة Solana.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های GOAT بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) stands out as a memecoin-driven “attention economy” experiment with deep roots in AI narrative and internet culture. Below, I break down its token economics in detail, addressing each requested mechanism with available source-based insights.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch & Genesis: GOAT was launched on October 10, 2024, via the Solana platform using pump.fun, a tool for permissionless token creation. The initial distribution occurred directly on-chain with a single account launching the total supply.
- Total Supply: While specifics vary across sources, the full token supply was created at genesis without ongoing inflation or scheduled new emissions.
- Mechanics: No evidence exists for complex issuance like mining or staking rewards. The entire supply was minted upfront, aligning with classic memecoin and viral community-driven tokens. Tokens were then distributed via wallet transfers and secondary markets.
Allocation Mechanism
- Founder & Influencer Allocations:
- Andy Ayrey (linked to the Truth Terminal AI) disclosed holding 1.25 million $GOAT tokens, received “as gifts,” not purchased or earned.
- The Truth Terminal AI wallet—a focal point of the narrative—received 1.93 million GOAT tokens directly from the original token launcher.
- Public Distribution: The majority of tokens were made available through:
- Public Sale (on pump.fun and later DEXs).
- Airdrops and Community Rewards: No formal program is documented, but anecdotal reports describe highly viral, community-driven gifting and trading.
- Transparency Notes: No vesting contracts or smart contract enforcements beyond direct wallet transfers; allocation relies heavily on community trust and public founder disclosures.
Allocation Table (Partial Documentation)
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Amount
|Source/Context
|Truth Terminal (AI bot)
|Initial seeding for promotion, narrative anchor
|1.93M
|Sent by original launcher
|Andy Ayrey (Founder)
|Received as gifts, not traded
|1.25M
|Self-disclosure by Ayrey
|Public
|Public trading, viral community distribution
|Majority
|Unrestricted DEX and wallet transfers
Note: No unlock schedules or enforced vesting was found in on-chain or reporting sources as of June 2025.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
GOAT’s value proposition is fundamentally different from most utility or governance tokens:
- Community & “Virality Mining”: The primary “utility” is social clout, meme spreading, and participation in the “Goat Gospel” narrative. Interactions with the Truth Terminal AI contribute to the attention loop, reinforcing the token’s meme value.
- Attention Loop: The Truth Terminal AI generates content on X (Twitter) and other platforms, pushing the GOAT narrative. The more attention GOAT receives, the more valuable and viral it becomes, leading to further price and engagement increases.
- No Native Yield or Governance Utility: $GOAT does not currently offer staking, yield farming, protocol governance, or rights to platform revenue. Its entire utility is as a “meme vehicle” intertwined with AI hype and community identity.
Locking Mechanism & Unlocking Time
- No Formal Locking/Unlocking: There is no enforced token lock-up, vesting schedule, or time-based release mechanism. All tokens were freely tradeable from genesis. Transfers are unrestricted save for what may be declared by large holders or discussed in founder statements.
- Founder Self-Lock Statement: Andy Ayrey stated he would not move his gift allocation or adjust his holdings until a transparent community/governance process emerges. This is voluntary; not enforced on-chain.
- Planned Mechanisms (Future): Ayrey has suggested potential governance frameworks (e.g. legal trusts for the AI agent’s wallets), but these are proposals, not live as of this writing.
Token Unlocks Table
There is no available schedule for token unlocks, since the asset was fully liquid at launch and all allocation is at the discretion of recipients. No SQL result or blockchain event data exists for planned or historical unlocks specific to large investors/teams.
Summary Table: “Tokenomics at a Glance”
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Entire supply minted at genesis; no future inflation
|Allocation
|Split between founders/Truth Terminal, public, community gifting
|Usage & Incentives
|Social clout, meme participation, AI engagement (“attention loop”)
|Locking/Unlocking
|None enforced; founder voluntary hold for governance development
|Formal Unlocks
|N/A (all tradable at launch, no vesting contracts)
Additional Context and Nuances
- Market Dynamics: GOAT’s trajectory is a classic memecoin “reflexive loop”—attention begets price increases, price increases beget attention.
- AI Narrative: Its unique identity is rooted in being “the first AI agent millionaire” token; success is inseparable from the narrative crafted by the Truth Terminal bot and its viral, recursive content generation.
- Potential Changes: There are ongoing discussions about formalizing governance or entity controls over the AI bot’s wallets, but these are not yet implemented.
- Risk Factors: The lack of structured vesting, utility, and transparency typical of DeFi protocols heightens volatility. The project’s legitimacy and longevity hinge on sustained meme power and evolving community consensus.
References (for additional reading)
- Goatseus Maximus on CoinGecko
- How GOAT Works - Bitget
- Truth Terminal Founder Discloses $GOAT Holdings - Binance
- IQ.wiki Profile
Goatseus Maximus embodies the memecoin era’s experimental spirit—where narrative, AI, and community mythmaking are the real “use cases.”
توکنومیکس Goatseus Maximus (GOAT): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای GOAT که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های GOAT که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی GOAT را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن GOAT را بررسی کنید!
نحوه خرید GOAT
آیا علاقه مند به اضافه کردن Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) به سبد خرید خود هستید؟ MEXC از روش های مختلفی برای خرید GOAT، از جمله کارت های اعتباری، حواله های بانکی و معاملات همتا به همتا، پشتیبانی می کند. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC خرید ارزهای دیجیتال را آسان و ایمن می کند.
تاریخچه قیمت Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت GOAT به کاربران کمک می کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.
پیش بینی قیمت GOAT
میخواهید بدانید که GOAT به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت GOAT ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟
پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه ای، MEXC ساده ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.
خرید Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
مقدار
1 GOAT = 0.12048 USD