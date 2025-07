اطلاعات FTM (FTM).

Fantom is a distributed ledger technology stack. At its foundation, it is a DAG-based distributed ledger incorporating new methods of scalability, combined with a high-performance virtual machine and safe, secure smart contract execution.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://fantom.foundation/ وایت پیپر https://fantom.foundation/fantom-research-papers/