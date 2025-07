اطلاعات Forward (FORWARD).

Forward is the WordPress of Web 3.0 and has built a drag-and-drop no-code solution that helps people deploy their dApps on any EVM-based chain of their choice, with Rust, Go, Haskel and Python currently being implemented. More than 800+ chains have already been integrated with the Forward Factory.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.forwardprotocol.io وایت پیپر https://whitepaper.forwardprotocol.io/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://bscscan.com/address/0x886640149e31e1430fa74cc39725431eb82ddfb2