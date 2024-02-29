اقتصاد توکنی Ethena (ENA)
اطلاعات Ethena (ENA).
Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Ethena (ENA)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Ethena (ENA)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Ethena (ENA)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های ENA بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Overview
Ethena (ENA) is the governance and utility token of the Ethena protocol, which issues the synthetic stablecoin USDe. The token economics of ENA are designed to incentivize ecosystem growth, align stakeholders, and ensure long-term protocol sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Minting: ENA tokens were initially minted at launch. The protocol includes a
mintfunction, controlled by a multi-signature wallet, which allows for additional issuance up to 10% of the total token supply, but only once every 365 days. The first mint counted as the initial issuance, so no further minting can occur until at least April 2, 2025.
- Inflation Control: The
MAX_INFLATIONvariable restricts the total number of tokens that can be minted, and the
MINT_WAIT_PERIODenforces a minimum interval between mints.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Start
|Vesting/Unlock Details
|Binance Launchpool
|2.00%
|2024-04-02
|Distributed at launch
|Investors
|25.00%
|2025-03-06
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Core Contributors
|30.00%
|2025-03-06
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Foundation
|15.00%
|2025-03-06
|3-year linear monthly vesting (unlock dates not fully disclosed)
|Ecosystem (incl. Airdrop)
|28.00%
|2024-03-06
|10% airdropped in first/second season, remainder for ongoing ecosystem initiatives
Key Unlock Events:
- Airdrop: 10% of the ecosystem allocation was distributed as airdrops in the first and second reward seasons (March 2024).
- Ecosystem Development: Ongoing, with a portion held by a DAO-controlled multisig for future campaigns and partnerships.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance: ENA holders will be able to vote on protocol parameters, risk management, collateral composition, exchange/custodian exposure, DEX integrations, cross-chain initiatives, product prioritization, community grants, Reserve Fund sizing, and yield distribution.
- Staking and Locking: Users can lock ENA to receive sENA, a liquid receipt token that earns rewards (initially from unclaimed airdrop ENA). sENA is composable in DeFi and is intended to reward long-term aligned users.
- Restaking: ENA can be restaked in partnership with Symbiotic to provide economic security for cross-chain USDe transfers and future Ethena Network applications.
- Liquidity Incentives: USDe and ENA holders are incentivized to provide liquidity on platforms like Curve and Uniswap through campaigns (e.g., Shard and Sats campaigns).
- Points Campaigns: Users earn points (shards, sats) for holding, staking, locking, and providing liquidity, which can be converted into ENA or other rewards.
Example: Shard Distribution (as of Feb 29, 2024)
|Activity
|TVL ($M)
|Shard Boost (per $/day)
|New Shards Distributed (M)
|Locking LP Tokens
|125
|20
|2,500
|Hold Pendle USDe YT or SY in Pool
|59
|10
|590
|Lock USDe
|160
|10
|1,597
|Buy and Hold USDe
|104
|5
|519
|Stake and Hold sUSDe
|195
|1
|195
|Invite Bonus
|~10%
|~10%
|54
|Total
|~580
|-
|5,455
Locking Mechanism
- ENA Locking: ENA can be locked to receive sENA, which is liquid and can be used in DeFi. Locking aligns users with long-term protocol growth and grants access to additional rewards.
- USDe Locking: USDe can be locked to earn boosted rewards in points campaigns.
- Unstaking/Unlocking: sUSDe and USDe lockers can initiate an unlock process, which takes 7 days before withdrawal is possible. There are no minimum/maximum staking amounts.
Unlocking Time and Vesting
|Recipient
|Unlock Start
|Unlock Type
|Amount per Period
|Periods
|Description/Notes
|Airdrop
|2024-03-06
|Instant
|450,000,000
|1
|10% of ecosystem allocation as first/second season rewards
|Ecosystem Dev.
|2024-07-05
|Instant
|500,000,000
|1
|Ongoing ecosystem initiatives
|Core Contributors
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|1,125,000,000
|1
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Ecosystem Dev.
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|3,550,000,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting
|Foundation
|2025-03-06
|Monthly
|2,250,000,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting (unlock dates not fully disclosed)
|Investors
|2025-03-06
|Instant
|937,500,000
|1
|1-year 25% cliff, then 3-year linear monthly vesting
|Core Contributors
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|3,375,000,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting
|Investors
|2025-04-06
|Monthly
|2,812,500,000
|36
|3-year linear vesting
- Cliff and Vesting: Both core contributors and investors are subject to a 1-year cliff (no tokens unlocked before 1 year), after which 25% unlocks instantly, and the remaining 75% vests linearly over 3 years.
Additional Notes
- Multi-Sig Control: Key protocol functions, including minting and fund management, are controlled by multi-signature wallets with varying signatory requirements for security.
- No Native Staking for Security: Staking is not used to secure the network, but rather to align incentives and distribute rewards.
- Governance Rollout: DAO governance is planned for Q2 2024 and beyond, with ENA holders gaining increasing influence over protocol decisions.
Summary Table: ENA Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Initial mint, up to 10% inflation per year (not before April 2025), multi-sig controlled
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Governance, staking (sENA), restaking, liquidity incentives, campaign rewards
|Incentives
|Points campaigns (shards, sats), airdrops, sENA rewards
|Locking
|ENA → sENA (liquid, composable), USDe/sUSDe locking for boosted rewards
|Unlocking
|1-year cliff for team/investors, 3-year linear vesting, 7-day unlock for sUSDe/USDe
For further details, see the Ethena documentation and governance forum.
توکنومیکس Ethena (ENA): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Ethena (ENA) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای ENA که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های ENA که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی ENA را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن ENA را بررسی کنید!
