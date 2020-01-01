اقتصاد توکنی Destra Network (DSYNC)
اطلاعات Destra Network (DSYNC).
Destra Network is building a decentralized ecosystem for cloud computing, AI, and web services. It aims to solve the problems of centralization, censorship, and privacy that plague traditional web infrastructure.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Destra Network (DSYNC)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Destra Network (DSYNC)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Destra Network (DSYNC)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های DSYNC بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Destra Network is a decentralized platform focused on cloud computing, AI computing, and decentralized storage, powered by its native token, DSYNC. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available research and project documentation.
Issuance Mechanism
Destra Network’s token issuance aligns with trends in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs):
- Deflationary Model: DSYNC is a deflationary token. Usage-driven buybacks and burns are implemented, meaning tokens are periodically removed from circulation as network adoption grows, increasing scarcity.
- Proof of Sync Consensus: New tokens are issued as rewards to node operators who contribute computational resources, with rewards tied to actual network activity and usage rather than a fixed inflation schedule.
- Hybrid Incentive Structure: While specific emission rates are not disclosed, Destra’s model is consistent with the broader DePIN trend of combining fixed and KPI-driven issuance. This means some rewards may be time-based, while others are tied to network performance metrics (e.g., active nodes, compute usage).
Allocation Mechanism
While detailed allocation percentages are not explicitly published, the following can be inferred from the available documentation and industry standards:
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Node Operator Rewards
|Incentives for providing GPU/computing resources to the network
|Staking Rewards
|For users who stake DSYNC to secure the network and participate in consensus
|Ecosystem/Community
|Incentives for early adopters, developers, and ecosystem growth
|Team & Development
|Reserved for ongoing development and operational costs
|Buyback & Burn Reserve
|Tokens set aside for buyback and burn mechanisms
Note: The exact percentages and vesting schedules are not disclosed in public sources as of July 2025.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: DSYNC is used to pay for decentralized compute, storage, and AI services on the Destra Network.
- Staking: Node operators must deposit DSYNC to run nodes, aligning their incentives with network health and security.
- Rewards: Node operators and stakers receive DSYNC rewards based on their contributions and network activity.
- Buyback & Burn: A portion of network fees is used to buy back DSYNC from the market and burn it, reducing supply and increasing token value over time.
- Ecosystem Growth: Early adopter programs and incentive pools (e.g., $100,000 reward pool) are used to bootstrap network participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: DSYNC tokens staked by node operators are locked for the duration of node operation. This ensures long-term commitment and network stability.
- Incentive Program Locks: Early adopter and incentive rewards may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell-off and align long-term interests.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Unlock: Tokens staked for node operation are typically unlocked when the node ceases operation, subject to a cooldown or unbonding period (exact duration not specified).
- Incentive Unlocks: Early adopter and ecosystem rewards may have scheduled unlocks, but specific timelines are not publicly disclosed.
- General Trend: Consistent with DePIN best practices, newer projects like Destra tend to have lower first-year emissions and more gradual unlock schedules to ensure sustainability and reduce inflationary pressure.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Deflationary, usage-driven buybacks & burns, Proof of Sync rewards
|Allocation
|Node rewards, staking, ecosystem, team, buyback/burn (percentages not disclosed)
|Usage
|Payments for compute/storage/AI, staking, governance, buyback & burn
|Incentives
|Node operator rewards, staking rewards, early adopter programs
|Locking
|Staking lock for node ops, possible vesting for incentives
|Unlocking
|Unstaking/cooldown for node ops, scheduled unlocks for incentives (details not public)
Key Insights and Implications
- Sustainability: The deflationary model and usage-driven burns are designed to ensure long-term value appreciation and network sustainability.
- Alignment of Incentives: By tying rewards to real network activity and requiring staking for node operation, Destra aligns participant incentives with network health.
- Gradual Unlocks: Following industry trends, Destra likely employs gradual unlocks to avoid market shocks and foster organic growth.
- Transparency: While the broad mechanisms are clear, the lack of detailed public allocation and unlock schedules is a limitation for deep due diligence.
Limitations
- No Public Detailed Tokenomics Table: As of July 2025, Destra Network has not published a granular breakdown of token allocations, vesting schedules, or precise unlock timelines.
- Industry Alignment: The mechanisms described are consistent with leading DePIN projects, but investors should seek direct confirmation from official Destra Network channels for the most current and detailed figures.
Actionable Recommendation:
For the most up-to-date and detailed tokenomics, including allocation percentages and unlock schedules, consult the Destra Network documentation or reach out to the project team via their official channels.
توکنومیکس Destra Network (DSYNC): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Destra Network (DSYNC) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای DSYNC که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های DSYNC که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی DSYNC را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن DSYNC را بررسی کنید!
