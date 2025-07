اطلاعات DeepBrain Chain (DBC).

DeepBrain Chain is a decentralized high-performance GPU computing network that can scale infinitely. Its goal is to become the most widely used GPU computing infrastructure in the AI+Metaverse era worldwide.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.deepbrainchain.org/ وایت پیپر https://www.deepbrainchain.org/assets/pdf/DeepBrainChainWhitepaper_en.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://dbc.subscan.io/