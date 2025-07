اطلاعات Challenge (CT).

Challenge.GG, a groundbreaking platform where the exhilarating world of gaming meets the transformative power of blockchain and Web3 technologies. This outlines our vision and the innovative features of Challenge.GG, a platform that's not just a gaming hub but a comprehensive ecosystem where passion for gaming evolves into a profession. Here, we redefine competitive gaming, offering a decentralized, secure, and dynamic environment where every player can thrive.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://challenge.gg/ وایت پیپر https://whitepaper.challenge.gg/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0x2ac29781547EB7501d3CfD9733ce11e38dF5463A