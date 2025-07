اطلاعات BRC20.COM (COM).

BRC20.com was formed to bring critical infrastructure to the BRC20 ecosystem. The team have already launched a dashboard platform as well as discovery tools tailored for the growing BRC20 ecosystem, as well as the .COM token - the first DeFi protocol on Bitcoin.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://brc20.com/ وایت پیپر https://brc20.com/wiki/com-project-overview کاوشگر بلوک: https://ordinalswallet.com/inscription/5b097c9ea9ba59dfa2ce549729a6b896519c3b7a06be942a577b5838bfc05174i0