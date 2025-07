اطلاعات Chirpley (CHRP).

Chirpley is a cutting-edge influencer marketing platform for small influencers. The platform has been developed with the aim to create a decentralized organization that operates fully in the interest of its end users: the small influencer and the marketer.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://chirpley.ai وایت پیپر https://chirpley.gitbook.io کاوشگر بلوک: https://bscscan.com/address/0xeD00Fc7D48B57B81FE65D1cE71c0985e4CF442CB