اقتصاد توکنی Bonk (BONK)
اطلاعات Bonk (BONK).
Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Bonk (BONK)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Bonk (BONK)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Bonk (BONK)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های BONK بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Bonk (BONK) is a Solana-based meme token with deep integrations across DeFi, gaming, and payments within the Solana ecosystem. Its token economics are designed to foster community engagement, incentivize liquidity, and support long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: BONK is primarily an SPL token on Solana, with a maximum supply of approximately 93.56 trillion tokens. It is also bridged to Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, but core functionalities are on Solana.
- Initial Distribution: There was no public or private sale; the majority of tokens were distributed via airdrop and ecosystem allocations.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of BONK tokens is as follows:
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Supply
|Amount (BONK)
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|21,000,000,000,000
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|21,000,000,000,000
|BONKDAO
|15.8%
|15,800,000,000,000
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|15,800,000,000,000
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|10,500,000,000,000
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
|Marketing
|5.3%
|5,300,000,000,000
- No Team Sale: No tokens were sold to the public or private investors, and no portion was used for fundraising.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Uses:
- Payments: Used across a growing list of dApps and platforms for payments and rewards.
- DeFi: BONK can be paired with other tokens in liquidity pools (e.g., BonkSwap), earning LPs a share of transaction fees (APY ranged from 23.43% to 43.36% as of Jan. 31, 2024).
- Staking: Liquidity providers in incentivized pools (BONK/SOL, BONK/USDC) receive esBONK rewards, which can be staked to unlock BONK over time.
- Gaming & NFTs: Used in games, NFT minting, and as rewards in various gamified applications.
- Referral Programs: BONKBot offers referral rewards paid in BONK, funded by a portion of trading fees.
Incentive Mechanisms:
- esBONK Staking: ~55.56 million esBONK distributed daily to LPs. esBONK can be staked to unlock BONK at a 1:1 ratio over 365 days.
- Referral Rewards: Users referring new traders to BonkBot receive a share of trading fees in BONK (30% first month, 20% second, 10% ongoing).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
Locking
- esBONK Staking: esBONK tokens earned by LPs are locked and can be staked to unlock BONK linearly over 365 days.
- Early Contributors: Their allocation is subject to a 3-year linear vesting schedule.
Unlocking
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Locking Period (days)
|Early Contributors
|Linear
|Daily
|2023-01-01
|2025-12-31
|1,096
- Early Contributors: Receive daily unlocks of their allocation over three years, from Jan 1, 2023, to Dec 31, 2025.
- esBONK Staking: Users unlock BONK linearly over 365 days by staking esBONK.
Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, and Unlocking
|Allocation Recipient
|% of Supply
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Period
|Solana NFT Projects
|21.0%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Early Contributors
|21.0%
|3-year linear vesting
|2023-01-01 to 2025-12-31
|BONKDAO
|15.8%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Market Participants & DeFi Users
|15.8%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Artists & Collectors
|10.5%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Initial Liquidity
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Solana Developers
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
|Marketing
|5.3%
|Not specified
|Not specified
Additional Notes
- No Mint/Freeze Authority: The BONK token contract on Solana does not have mint or freeze authority, ensuring decentralization and security.
- No Delegated Staking: Staking is for liquidity incentives, not network security; there is no delegated staking or node operation.
- Ecosystem Integrations: BONK is integrated with 100+ dApps, including DeFi, gaming, NFT, and social platforms.
In summary: BONK’s token economics are community-focused, with airdrop-based distribution, strong DeFi incentives, and a transparent, time-locked vesting for contributors. Its utility spans payments, DeFi, gaming, and social rewards, with mechanisms to encourage long-term participation and ecosystem growth.
توکنومیکس Bonk (BONK): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Bonk (BONK) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای BONK که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های BONK که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی BONK را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن BONK را بررسی کنید!
تاریخچه قیمت Bonk (BONK)
تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت BONK به کاربران کمک می کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.
پیش بینی قیمت BONK
میخواهید بدانید که BONK به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت BONK ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟
