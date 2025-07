اطلاعات BFC2 (BFC2).

Bitcoin Free Cash (BFC), the new encryption currency based on Cuckoo cycle 29 algorithm, is characterized by introducing mortgage mining mechanism on the basis of PoW traditional mining, which limits the threshold of participation in mining. This mechanism can effectively avoid power monopoly, reduce the amount of digital money flowing into the market, and increase the income of retail miners. Make BFC more secure and credible, so that BFC prices can continue to grow.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: www.bitfree.vip وایت پیپر https://www.bitfree.vip/downloads/BITFREE-WhitePaper.pdf