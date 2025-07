اطلاعات Axiome (AXM).

Axiome is a DeFi ecosystem centered around its Layer1 blockchain, Axiome Chain, and its native token, AXM. The platform is designed to host various interconnected projects that not only share their revenues with AXM stakers in the form of stablecoins or their native tokens but also enhance community engagement and platform growth.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://axiome.pro/en وایت پیپر https://en.axiomeinfo.org/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://axiomechain.org/