اقتصاد توکنی Avalanche (AVAX)
اطلاعات Avalanche (AVAX).
Avalanche سریعترین پلتفرم قراردادهای هوشمند در صنعت بلاکچین است که از نظر زمان به نهاییشدن اندازهگیری میشود و بیشترین تعداد اعتبارسنجها را برای تأمین امنیت فعالیت خود در بین پروتکلهای اثبات سهام دارد. Avalanche فوقالعاده سریع، کمهزینه و سبز است. هر برنامهای که قابلیت قراردادهای هوشمند را داشته باشد میتواند در Avalanche عملکرد بهتری نسبت به رقبای خود داشته باشد.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Avalanche (AVAX)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Avalanche (AVAX)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
ساختار توکن عمیق Avalanche (AVAX)
عمیق تر به نحوه صدور، تخصیص و آزادسازی توکن های AVAX بپردازید. این بخش جنبه های کلیدی ساختار اقتصادی توکن را برجسته می کند: کاربرد، مشوق ها و واگذاری.
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, designed to secure the network, pay transaction fees, and serve as the unit of account across its ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: 360 million AVAX were minted at genesis.
- Maximum Supply: Capped at 720 million AVAX.
- Ongoing Issuance: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators, offsetting tokens burned via transaction fees. The protocol is designed to remain inflationary until the cap is reached, with the rate and timeline subject to governance changes.
2. Allocation Mechanism
The initial AVAX supply was distributed across several categories, each with specific vesting and unlocking schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Seed Sale
|10% at mainnet launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
|Private Sale
|Same as Seed Sale
|Public Sale A1
|10% at launch, 22.5% after ~3 months, 67.5% quarterly until ~1 year after launch
|Public Sale A2
|10% at launch, 15% after ~3 months, 75% quarterly until ~1.5 years after launch
|Public Sale B
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
|Testnet Incentive Program
|Same as Seed Sale
|Community & Development Endowment
|1-year vesting from grant date
|Foundation
|10-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
|Team
|4-year quarterly vesting starting ~3 months after launch
|Strategic Partners
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Airdrop
|4-year vesting from grant date
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX to participate in network validation. Delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX to existing validators. Both earn staking rewards, with a current APY of ~7.6% (as of late 2024).
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize DeFi, NFT, and subnet activity.
- Airdrops & Grants: Used to bootstrap community and ecosystem growth.
- Cross-Chain Operations: AVAX is used for bridging assets and facilitating interoperability within the Avalanche ecosystem.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, strategic partners, airdrop, etc.) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).
- Staking Lock: Staked AVAX (for both validators and delegators) is locked for a minimum of 2 weeks and a maximum of 1 year.
- Foundation Practice: The Avalanche Foundation stakes the majority of its locked and unlocked tokens, often for the maximum allowed duration, to support network security.
5. Unlocking Time
- Programmatic Unlocks: Unlocks occur automatically per the vesting schedule. For example, the Foundation’s tokens unlock every quarter for 10 years, while team and strategic partner tokens unlock quarterly over 4 years.
- Recent/Upcoming Unlocks: As of August 20, 2024, 9.54 million AVAX (2.65% of the initial vesting allocation) were unlocked, distributed among strategic partners, the team, the foundation, and airdrop recipients.
- Unlocking Table Example:
|Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Strategic Partners
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Team
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
|Foundation
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|10-year quarterly vesting starting 2020-12-09
|Airdrop
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|4-year vesting from grant date
|Public Sale A1/A2
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|10% at launch, remainder quarterly over 1-1.5 years
|Community Endowment
|2020-09-21
|2030-07-20
|1-year vesting from grant date
6. Additional Notes
- No Slashing: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.
- Governance: Future governance may adjust emission rates, staking parameters, and fee mechanisms.
- Burn Mechanism: All transaction fees are burned, directly reducing supply and counteracting inflation from staking rewards.
7. Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Feature
|Details
|Max Supply
|720,000,000 AVAX
|Genesis Supply
|360,000,000 AVAX
|Issuance
|Staking rewards, offset by fee burns
|Staking
|Validators: 2,000 AVAX min, Delegators: 25 AVAX min, Lock: 2 weeks–1 year
|Vesting
|Team: 4 years, Foundation: 10 years, Strategic Partners: 4 years, Airdrop: 4 years
|Fee Model
|All fees paid in AVAX and burned
|Incentives
|DeFi/NFT/Subnet programs, airdrops, grants
|Unlocks
|Programmatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation schedule
8. Implications and Analysis
Avalanche’s tokenomics are designed to balance long-term network security, ecosystem growth, and supply management. The combination of capped supply, ongoing staking rewards, and aggressive fee burning creates a dynamic equilibrium between inflation and deflation. The multi-year vesting and unlock schedules for major stakeholders (team, foundation, partners) help align incentives and reduce the risk of sudden supply shocks, while the robust incentive programs have driven significant DeFi and NFT adoption.
Potential Limitations:
- Large unlock events can introduce short-term volatility.
- Governance changes could alter emission or fee dynamics in the future.
Actionable Insights:
- Monitor upcoming unlock events for potential market impact.
- Participation in staking and ecosystem programs can provide yield and additional incentives.
- The burn mechanism and capped supply may support long-term value, especially as network usage grows.
Avalanche’s token economics reflect a mature, multi-faceted approach to network growth, security, and value accrual, with transparent schedules and mechanisms that are regularly updated and governed by the community.
توکنومیکس Avalanche (AVAX): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Avalanche (AVAX) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای AVAX که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های AVAX که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی AVAX را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن AVAX را بررسی کنید!
تاریخچه قیمت Avalanche (AVAX)
تحلیل تاریخچه قیمت AVAX به کاربران کمک می کند تا حرکات گذشته بازار، سطوح حمایت/مقاومت کلیدی و الگوهای نوسان را درک کنند. چه در حال پیگیری بالاترین قیمت های تاریخی باشید و چه در حال شناسایی روندها، داده های تاریخی بخش مهمی از پیش بینی قیمت و تحلیل تکنیکال هستند.
