اطلاعات Aethir (ATH).

Aethir is a cloud computing infrastructure platform that revolutionizes the ownership, distribution, and utilization paradigms of enterprise-grade graphical processing units (GPUs). By moving away from traditional centralized models, Aethir has deployed a scalable and competitive framework for sharing distributed computational resources, catering to enterprise applications and clientele across various industries and regions.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.aethir.com/ وایت پیپر https://aethir.gitbook.io/aethir/ljvx8d8ee4ElPliP31K1 کاوشگر بلوک: https://solscan.io/token/Dm5BxyMetG3Aq5PaG1BrG7rBYqEMtnkjvPNMExfacVk7